Austin setting up $15M relief lifeline for music venues, legacy businesses, child care

At a virtual work session of the Austin City Council on October 13, council members were briefed on plans to roll out another round of pandemic economic relief funding to legacy businesses, music venues and child providers. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At Tuesday’s work session, Austin City Council heard from city staff about how they plan to set up a grant application program aimed at throwing an economic lifeline to struggling music venues, legacy businesses and childcare operations.

At present, this program would distribute a total of around $15 million drawn from other areas of city funding or delays to planned investments, with around $5 million going to each of these three focus areas (though city staff noted a total of as much of $1.5 million may be needed to pay the grant distributor).

The city has already distributed more than $37 million through COVID-19 relief programs already, but economic setbacks as a result of the pandemic persist across the city. Given Austin’s moniker as “the Live Music Capital of the World,” music venues in the city have expressed particular frustration with being skipped over in prior pandemic relief efforts.

After hearing from childcare providers, restaurants and music venues in dire straits and at risk of closing permanently, city council asked city staff to quickly look for any additional city funding that might be available to help these sectors. City staff came up with this $15 million plan for Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES), which council voted to approve on Oct. 1.

SAVES includes three programs:

Austin Childcare Provider Relief Grant

Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund

Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant

All of these programs will use a random lottery process to select recipients. Applicants must be located within a City of Austin Council District.

Council Member Ann Kitchen expressed concern about this lottery process, worrying that some of Austin’s iconic businesses may be left out of the relief effort.

Austin’s Economic Development Director Veronica Briseño said she had to be honest about how much economic relief the city has left to offer, “there is no doubt that businesses are going to be left out. The need is just too great.”

A slide from a City of Austin PowerPoint presented at the Oct. 13, 2020 Austin City Council work session regarding details of each of the three programs included in the SAVES pandemic relief effort. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant

City staff explained organizations can apply for the Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant if they fall into these categories: art service organizations, arts venues, bars, childcare providers, live performance and music venues, restaurants and studio spaces. Staff said these businesses need to have been established in the City of Austin for at least 20 years, though both Mayor Steve Adler and Council Member Jimmy Flannigan expressed some reservations about the 20-year requirement.

The grant will be a one-time award of either $40,000 or $60,000 depending on the business.

The $40,000 grant would be available to businesses with fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees and have been in operation for more than 20 years.

The $60,000 grant would be available for businesses with more than 25 full-time equivalent employees or businesses who have been in operation for more than 30 years.

At Tuesday’s meeting city staff said they estimate there are between 350 and 400 businesses in Austin eligible to apply for this grant, around 200 of which are restaurants. But with the currently listed grant amounts, the city anticipates only 83 businesses will receive these grants.

Austin Childcare Provider Relief Grant

City staff explained the Austin Childcare Provider Relief Grant will offer one-time grants that range between $2,500 and $60,000. They intend to focus this funding on licensed operations that provide full-day childcare to children ages five and younger, as well as operations that have a Texas Rising Star accreditation, National Accreditation, or are scheduled for a TRS assessment.

Recipients of prior city of Austin childcare relief grants may apply for this funding. Childcare providers with multiple eligible locations may receive funds for each site.

How much funding providers receive through this grant varies based on their enrollment, service to essential workers, number of employees, equity considerations and their acceptance of childcare subsidies.

Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund

Live music venues in the city may apply for funding of up to $40,000 per month for six months through the Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund. Each recipient’s grant total will not exceed $160,000.

City staff said this funding will be focused on live music venues that have been closed or operating with significantly reduced capacity (below 75% operational capacity compared to 2019).

Applicants have to submit a “Live Music Venue Equity Strategic Plan” and those awarded the funding will be required to participate in Undoing Systemic Racism training. The city plans to provide concepts to help applicants make plans that are actionable in these areas.

The city says every effort will be made to begin distributing this funding within 30 days after the application period closes.

Where is the funding coming from?

The specifics of where this $15 million will come from still have not been approved in their entirety. The council has already approved $6 million for this fund, which would come from changing how the city plans to pay for an upgrade of its Human Capital Management System.

Council didn’t go for the previous proposal to fund the rest, so the city has come up with another solution. The city is expected to end the year with $13 million more in sales tax revenue than they were anticipating, so the city is suggesting that $8.5 million of those sales tax revenue dollars be used to pay for the rest of this SAVES program funding.

Council will vote on whether to approve this $8.5 million chunk of funding on Thursday.