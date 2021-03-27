Austin sees gentle return of live music events amid pandemic shutdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is known as the live music capital of the world, but live music is something we haven’t heard a lot of the past year.

When the pandemic hit Austin, music venues shutdown and musicians were left with nowhere to play.

“All artists have been hit so hard by the pandemic,” said Cory Baker, Long Center CEO. “So, we were able to do some online and virtual concerts and things like that, but they are still struggling.

Now as Texas starts to slowly reopen and loosen some restrictions, we are seeing more events like Long Live Music.

This concert series is dedicated to highlighting Austin’s creative culture by bringing together a number of touring artists.

This is in partnership with the Long Center and the Luck Family Foundation to help support Musically Fed, which is a nonprofit organization that is working across the country to provide unemployed musicians and music industry workers with access to fresh food, dry goods and other necessities during the pandemic.

While Baker says it’s good to be back, she is still emphasizing safety.

“We feel that pent up demand and we really want to deliver, but of course we want to do it safely,” said Baker. “So we have social distancing on the lawn and we have mask requirements.”

Concert goers also have to get a COVID-19 pre-check before entering the venue. Organizers are selling tickets for dates on March 28 and April 3 and 4.