AUSTIN (KXAN) — Out of 50 of the largest metro areas in the country, Austin saw the greatest increase in active home listings when compared to last year, a June report from Realtor.com shows.

Austin’s active listings inventory grew 144.5% in June compared to this time last year, Realtor.com said, leading ahead of metros like Phoenix (113.2%) and Raleigh (111.7%).

This reflects the major growth in inventory seen nationwide in June. Realtor.com said nationally, active home listing inventory on a typical day during the month jumped by 18.7% year-over-year — the biggest increase in the website’s data history, according to its report.

Though it may be hard to believe, out of the 50 large metro areas, Austin showed the greatest growth (24.7 percentage points) in the share of homes with price reductions compared to last year.

The report said Austin also saw time spent for a home on the market increase the most out of the 50 metro areas by six days.

The Austin-Round Rock area’s median listing price in June 2022 was $620,000, according to Realtor.com, and that price grew 18.7% when compared to last year.