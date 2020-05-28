Austin security company develops temperature cameras that can scan 2,000 people an hour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based security company hopes its technology will help prevent another major outbreak of COVID-19.

Athena Security created a new camera system that can scan the temperatures of up to 2,000 people an hour. The company used thermal technology and a “Heat Source Reference Point” to generate readings.

A construction company says it’s already installed the technology at some of its work sites.

“We’ve decided to partner with Athena, a local company to help with accurate temperature screenings for our employees and the public,” said Bryan Kent, the business unit leader for DPR Construction.

Athena Security says when an elevated temperature is detected, the system automatically sends out an alert to the company.