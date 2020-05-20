Austin school districts now provide caregiver meals at student curbside and bus stop meal sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin and Del Valle independent school districts added meals to caregivers at student curbside and bus stop meal sites.

“Evidenced by the thousands of students and families who show up for our meal deliveries, the need to provide meals to our caregivers exists,” said Jonathan Harris, chief communications officer of Del Valle ISD.

Earlier in May, city council members approved using more than $2 million in emergency funds help the school districts pay for the meals.

According to the resolution, DVISD can feed about 4,000 family members a day with the funding its receiving from the city. Austin ISD said it can distribute 6,000 adult meals a day with its portion of the funding.

The meals will be available until food runs out each day.