Austin school bus wrecks while trying to avoid oncoming vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District bus was totaled after a crash in southwest Austin Tuesday. Austin ISD says no students were on board at the time of the crash.

AISD says Bus 0907 swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle and went off the roadway on FM 1826. A KXAN viewer provided photos of the crash, saying the wreck happened near Lewis Mountain Road Tuesday morning.

The viewer says Texas Rep. Vicki Goodwin’s office organized a safety meeting at Lewis Mountain Ranch Neighborhood Park Friday at 12 p.m. after recent crashes in the area. Goodwin is expected to attend the meeting.

AISD didn’t provide an update on the driver’s health condition, citing the district’s privacy policies.