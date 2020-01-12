Austin salon raises money for Australia with ‘Cut-A-Thon’

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cut-A-Thon at Raven Row Salon

Cut-A-Thon at Raven Row Salon. (KXAN Photo / Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wildfires continue to ravage the Australian wilderness and even U.S. firefighters are being sent down under to provide some relief. A local Austin business is also doing what it can to help, the only way it knows how.

Raven Row Salon, located in The Triangle off North Lamar Boulevard, is hosting a Cut-A-Thon Sunday morning to raise money. All the proceeds will be going to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, a wildlife rescue & rehabilitation charity in Australia.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Raven Row Salon at 4616 Triangle Avenue. Dry cuts are $50 and fringe trims are $20. The event is first come first serve and all donations must be made in cash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss