Austin salon raises money for Australia with ‘Cut-A-Thon’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wildfires continue to ravage the Australian wilderness and even U.S. firefighters are being sent down under to provide some relief. A local Austin business is also doing what it can to help, the only way it knows how.

Raven Row Salon, located in The Triangle off North Lamar Boulevard, is hosting a Cut-A-Thon Sunday morning to raise money. All the proceeds will be going to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, a wildlife rescue & rehabilitation charity in Australia.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Raven Row Salon at 4616 Triangle Avenue. Dry cuts are $50 and fringe trims are $20. The event is first come first serve and all donations must be made in cash.