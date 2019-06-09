Austin's Second Street neighborhood ranked among friendliest in US by National Geographic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin City Limits on Oct. 5, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Andy Jechow)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's Second Street neighborhood recently was listed on National Geographic Traveler's list of 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.

The list was formulated using a survey gauging walkability, home affordability, public spaces, restaurants, etc. In addition, social media and perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp were factored.

The Second Street listing mentions the Moody Theater, home of Austin City Limits; the Violet Crown Cinema and The Line hotel.

Austin's Second Street sits along such locations as: Waikiki, Honolulu; Downtown Los Angeles, California; Times Square/Hell's Kitchen, New York City; and the Las Vegas Strip.

