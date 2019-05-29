Austin's oldest HEB store is set for major facelift
AUSTIN (KXAN) — HEB announced plans Tuesday to completely rebuild its longest-standing grocery store in Austin— the South Congress and Oltorf location.
The store's upgrades won't be ready until 2022, and it will be a complete concept change.
There are plans to add an indoor/outdoor food hall with HEB's first-ever beer garden. The store is also looking to add 30,000 square feet to the facility, going from the current 69,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet after the remodel.
The store is trying to open a temporary grocery store at the nearby Twin Oaks Shopping Center during the remodel, according to a press release.
