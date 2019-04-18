Austin

Austin's need for comprehensive weather plan to be reviewed

By:
Posted: Apr 17, 2019 / 10:04 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2019 / 10:04 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites prepared for a strong storm system to bring rain and possibly hail Wednesday night, some city leaders said they need to do more to plan for flooding and other extreme weather.

Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool who represents District 7 proposed a resolution that called for creating a comprehensive resilience plan.

"We're having really a historic number of abrupt and really severe weather events in our city," she said.

Since 2011, Central Texas has experienced several extreme weather events.

  • In 2011, wildfires destroyed homes in southwest Austin and Bastrop County.
  • In 2013, a historic flash flood killed four people.
  • In 2015, another deadly flooding swept through Texas.
  • In 2018, flooding led to Austin's first citywide boil water notice.

Talking about last October's flooding, Pool said: "We weren't ready for it, and so that is one of the focuses of this."

Pool's resolution directs the city manager to look for ways to develop a comprehensive resilience plan that can be used in the aftermath of extreme weather events.

"Our water systems are well protected. It's the flooding that had overwhelmed them last October," Pool explained. "We just weren't prepared for that. So what recommendations would an expert have to give us some ideas about how we could be better prepared?"

The District 7 representative said she would like the plan to address what the city should do if the water system is offline for more than a week, how they should respond if cell phone towers are destroyed and if community centers can be equipped to generators and function as designated shelters. 

She also added the city doesn't necessarily have to use its own money to explore different options — Austin could consider applying for grants.

Pool gave an example of 100 Resilient Cities, which is an initiative launched and funded by The Rockefeller Foundation. She said they could look to see what kind of solutions 100RC developed for other cities.

The 100RC program helps different places come up with strategies to alleviate problems caused by climate change, growth and economic challenges. 

Paris is one of more than 80 cities that received help.

It applied to the program highlighting its vulnerabilties to extreme heat and flooding. After months of developing a resilience strategy, they came up with a solution that turned school yards covered in asphalt into green spaces everyone could use. Getting rid of the asphalt also helped control flooding because it can soak up the rain.

Pool said she wants the City Council to discuss the resolution at its May 9 meeting. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

    Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

  • Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

    Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

  • COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

    COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

  • From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

    From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

  • Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

    Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

  • The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

    The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

  • Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

    Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

    Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

  • Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

    Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

  • The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

    The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

  • First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

    First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

  • 4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas

  • Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

    Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

  • UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

    UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

  • Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

    Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

  • Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

    Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

  • Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

    Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

    Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

    Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

  • Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9

  • Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

    Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

  • Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

    Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

  • Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

    Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

  • San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

    San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

  • Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

    Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

  • 'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

    'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

  • Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

    Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

  • Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

    Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

  • Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

    Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

  • Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

    Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

  • Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

    Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

  • Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

    Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

  • Cell phone video of West explosion

    Cell phone video of West explosion

  • Three states facing voter suppression investigation

    Three states facing voter suppression investigation

  • Project Hero

    Project Hero

  • Employee shares why learning CPR is so important

    Employee shares why learning CPR is so important

  • ABC Home and Commercial Services CPR training

    ABC Home and Commercial Services CPR training

  • 'Living wage rate' study shows Travis County lags behind

    'Living wage rate' study shows Travis County lags behind

  • Highest severe storm threat this spring tomorrow night

    Highest severe storm threat this spring tomorrow night

  • Family Reunites With Pets After Tornado

    Family Reunites With Pets After Tornado

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss