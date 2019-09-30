Austin runners honor first responders, fallen USMC service member killed in Iraq

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of runners showed up to participate in the 12th Annual 9-11 Heroes Run at Camp Mabry on Sunday.

The race honors the almost three thousand lives lost on 9-11, as well as veterans, active duty military members and first responders across the country.

(KXAN Photo: Julie Karam)

It’s hosted by one of the nation’s largest veteran non-profit organizations, Travis Manion Foundation. The organization was founded in honor of Travis Manion, who served in the United States Marine Corps but was killed while serving in Iraq in 2007 while saving his fellow wounded service members.

The money raised during the race will help support families of fallen service members.