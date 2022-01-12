Austin Rowing Club’s new home search continues as Project Connect advances

As plans develop for the city of Austin’s $7.1B Project Connect transit overhaul, the Austin Rowing Club is left searching for a new home. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since 1981, the Austin Rowing Club has connected Austinites with water-based sports and recreation activities, operating along the shores of Lady Bird Lake. Its reach includes collaborating with more than 40 community partners, with specific programming catered toward veterans, children, low-income residents and those with health complications.

How the next 40 years looks remains to be seen, ARC executive director Kevin Reinis said, as Project Connect’s blue line is set to run through the Waller Creek Boathouse, ARC’s current home.

“There should be a plan with the boathouse and its services to the community,” he said. “It shouldn’t just be wiped out, wiped off the face of the earth.”

Austin voters approved Project Connect in the November 2020 election, a $7.1 billion transportation overhaul aimed at adding a light rail and expanding the city’s current bus and rail services. ARC will now be relocated from its current operating site at city-owned Waller Creek Boathouse to make way for construction on the new blue line.

Project Connect’s Rainey/MACC Station will be located where the Waller Creek Boathouse is currently located. Austin Rowing Club operates out of that location. (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

Project Connect’s 8.2 mile blue line light rail service will run from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport north toward the North Lamar Transit Center. (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

The blue line is a light rail service that will extend from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the North Lamar Transit Center, with construction of its Rainey/MACC Station planned in the same area as the Waller Creek Boathouse.

On Wednesday, Project Connect leaders and Austin Parks and Recreation Department staff will host a community engagement meeting on the blue line, the future of the Waller Creek Boathouse and potential site relocation options for ARC.

For Reinis, he said his hope for the future of ARC is combining the vision of both organizations. He commended Project Connect’s efforts to diversify transit offerings for residents and expand on equity initiatives, and said he hoped those same sentiments, and resources, will coexist with ARC’s future home.

“It’d be wonderful if we could tie in [ARC’s] services and amenities into the bridge, and leverage the investment being made in Project Connect for diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said. “My dream and vision is, let’s take advantage of this opportunity that’s disruptive and create a generational opportunity to impact the connectivity of people to the water.”

Members of the public can attend Project Connect’s Waller Creek Boathouse community meeting by registering here. The meeting runs from 5-7 p.m.