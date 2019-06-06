Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin-Round Rock metro area is one of 15 cities across the country on the verge of a housing crisis, according to 24/7 Wall St.
The financial news company analyzed median home prices and looked at how quickly the numbers have risen after the 2008 financial crisis.
Its data found Austin-Round Rock's home price is 62 percent higher now compared to the pre-recession peak.
- Current median home price: $302,000
- Pre-recession peak: $186,250
24/7 Wall St. says while a steady increase in prices can be healthy, too much growth too quickly can lead to market instability. It cautions, however, other factors like interest rates and delinquency rates also play a role.
The Austin Board of Realtors' most recent report found home prices are starting to stabilize.
In a news release, Kevin P. Scanlan, 2019 president of the Austin Board of Realtors said, "In the first quarter of the year, the median price of a single-family home in the Austin-Round Rock MSA increased by just 0.2 percent, which is a much smaller margin compared to previous years. Between 2012 and 2015, we saw price increases as high as 9 percent."
Broker Eric Bramlett told KXAN he's seeing no signs of the Austin housing market slowing down.
"If they're priced right, this time of the year, you're going to be on the market for two to three weeks," he said. "We're pretty lucky. Our housing market's incredibly healthy, incredibly strong."
Bramlett said he receives about 500 calls a month from potential buyers and sellers.
"The biggest driver for us is our incredibly strong job market. A lot of companies are moving here. They need to hire people, so they're bringing people in to fill those jobs, and people need a place to live," he explained.
Vaike O'Grady, Austin Regional Director at Metrostudy, said, while prices did go up in the last 10 years, they are now stabilizing, thanks to the supply slowly catching up with the demand.
"The average resale price in Austin was about $315,000 last year. That's the same price it is this year," she said. "We're seeing more and more activity to the north and to the south of Austin. We'll see smaller lots and smaller homes, which keeps prices down. If we can deliver homes for under $300,000, there's ample demand for that."
O'Grady and Bramlett also explained there is one key difference between the 2008 crisis and now.
"Lending guidelines in 2007 in hindsight were incredibly insane," Bramlett said. "Believe it or not in 2007, they were not verifying whether or not somebody was employed before they would give them a loan to buy a house."
Another indicator the market isn't as bad as it was just before the 2008 crash is the declining mortgage delinquency rate. The 90-date rate shows borrowers who missed three or more payments. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, that rate reached a peak in 2010, but has been steadily decreaing.
A new list from homes.com also ranked Round Rock as one of the best places to buy a home this summer.
So while some local experts believe Austin isn't nearing a crisis level at this time, they say the housing market isn't perfect.
"We've been undersupplied for such a long time," said O'Grady.
Bramlett said, "The biggest issue here is going to be transportation. We really need to get our infrastructure take care of."
More Austin Stories
-
Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family is reeling after they said their trusted veterinarian accidentally killed their dog.
The Briggs Family has filed a lawsuit and are hoping it will lead them to closure.
If you walk past the rope swing, follow the stone stairs and go beyond the patio table, you'll find Nya, a boy's best friend.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mother suing AISD, says they did not review video of bus driver's abuse of her child
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother who says her then-five-year-old daughter was sexually abused by an Austin Independent School District bus driver is now suing AISD, saying the district didn't review video clearly showing the acts.
According to the lawsuit, AISD was made aware of the sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Maldonado, 58, yet when AISD police acquired the video footage from the bus for the time periods of March 1-May 29 2018, they found that the footage had not been reviewed or analyzed at all.
Or else, the lawsuit says, the footage was reviewed or analyzed and then the district did not take action.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man leaving a "Port-a-Potty"
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly punching another man in the face in northeast Austin in an attempt to steal money from him, according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.
According to police, around 8:45 a.m. the victim was at a Shell gas station at 5210 Manor Road to cash a check. He said he was pumping gas when he saw a man at the pump next to him. He described the suspect as a heavy set black man at 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and a red baseball hat. The victim also said when he was inside the store cashing his check he saw the man exiting the bathroom.
The victim left the gas station but soon pulled over at a construction site at 2305 Rogge Lane to use a "Port-a-Potty." He said while using the bathroom he heard the distinct sound of his truck's passenger door opening.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas