Austin

Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

By:
Posted: Jun 06, 2019 / 12:19 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 06, 2019 / 06:59 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin-Round Rock metro area is one of 15 cities across the country on the verge of a housing crisis, according to 24/7 Wall St

The financial news company analyzed median home prices and looked at how quickly the numbers have risen after the 2008 financial crisis. 

Its data found Austin-Round Rock's home price is 62 percent higher now compared to the pre-recession peak.

  • Current median home price: $302,000
  • Pre-recession peak: $186,250

24/7 Wall St. says while a steady increase in prices can be healthy, too much growth too quickly can lead to market instability. It cautions, however, other factors like interest rates and delinquency rates also play a role.

The Austin Board of Realtors' most recent report found home prices are starting to stabilize.

In a news release, Kevin P. Scanlan, 2019 president of the Austin Board of Realtors said, "In the first quarter of the year, the median price of a single-family home in the Austin-Round Rock MSA increased by just 0.2 percent, which is a much smaller margin compared to previous years. Between 2012 and 2015, we saw price increases as high as 9 percent."

Broker Eric Bramlett told KXAN he's seeing no signs of the Austin housing market slowing down. 

"If they're priced right, this time of the year, you're going to be on the market for two to three weeks," he said. "We're pretty lucky. Our housing market's incredibly healthy, incredibly strong."

Bramlett said he receives about 500 calls a month from potential buyers and sellers. 

"The biggest driver for us is our incredibly strong job market. A lot of companies are moving here. They need to hire people, so they're bringing people in to fill those jobs, and people need a place to live," he explained. 

Vaike O'Grady, Austin Regional Director at Metrostudy, said, while prices did go up in the last 10 years, they are now stabilizing, thanks to the supply slowly catching up with the demand. 

"The average resale price in Austin was about $315,000 last year. That's the same price it is this year," she said. "We're seeing more and more activity to the north and to the south of Austin. We'll see smaller lots and smaller homes, which keeps prices down. If we can deliver homes for under $300,000, there's ample demand for that."

O'Grady and Bramlett also explained there is one key difference between the 2008 crisis and now. 

 

"Lending guidelines in 2007 in hindsight were incredibly insane," Bramlett said. "Believe it or not in 2007, they were not verifying whether or not somebody was employed before they would give them a loan to buy a house."

Another indicator the market isn't as bad as it was just before the 2008 crash is the declining mortgage delinquency rate. The 90-date rate shows borrowers who missed three or more payments. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, that rate reached a peak in 2010, but has been steadily decreaing. 

A new list from homes.com also ranked Round Rock as one of the best places to buy a home this summer. 

So while some local experts believe Austin isn't nearing a crisis level at this time, they say the housing market isn't perfect. 

"We've been undersupplied for such a long time," said O'Grady. 

Bramlett said, "The biggest issue here is going to be transportation. We really need to get our infrastructure take care of."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

  • Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

    Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

  • Hail in Oak Hill

    Hail in Oak Hill

  • Hail in north Austin

    Hail in north Austin

  • Hail on South First Street

    Hail on South First Street

  • Storm winds blowing

    Storm winds blowing

  • VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

    VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

  • High winds during Wednesday storm

    High winds during Wednesday storm

  • Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

    Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

  • Austin WWII veteran shares his experience
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin WWII veteran shares his experience

  • Union Pacific train derailment

    Union Pacific train derailment

  • Union Pacific train derailment view from above

    Union Pacific train derailment view from above

  • More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

    More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

  • First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

    First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

  • More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

    More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

  • City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

    City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  • Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

    Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  • Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

    Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  • Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

    Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  • AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

    AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  • UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

    UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  • Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

    Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

  • Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

    Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

    'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

  • Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season

  • Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

    Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

  • Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

    Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

  • Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

    Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

  • Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

    Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

  • Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

    Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

  • Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

    Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

  • Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

    Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

  • SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

    SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

  • AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

    AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

  • No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

    No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

  • Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

    Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

  • Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

    Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

  • New medical center opening in Buda

    New medical center opening in Buda

  • Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

    Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

    San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

  • How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

    How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

  • Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

    Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

  • Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

    Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

  • Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

    Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

  • Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

    Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

  • Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

    Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

  • Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

    Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

  • Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

    Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss