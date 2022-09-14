AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year and a half ago, city staff scrambled to get food, water, and shelter to Austinites left in the dark, and freezing. Now, the City of Austin is getting ready to launch resilience hubs to be prepared for future emergencies.

An after-action report by the city auditor found that when the February 2021 winter storm crippled most of the Lone Star State, Austin didn’t “effectively serve all residents,” like those experiencing homelessness or seniors. Twenty-one people died within the city limits, according to the report.

The report also found that warming centers, shelters, or resilience hubs weren’t prepared, without supplies on hand, and losing power after being set up.

“Staff reported the City had cots and blankets, which were stored for hurricane evacuees, but these items were not accessible because they were stored in a centralized location that was difficult to access due to road conditions,” the report read.

On Wednesday, the city announced a network of Resilience Hubs, with six pilot locations expected to launch by the end of the year.

The hubs are supposed to be prepared to help Austinites — focusing on the most vulnerable — during different emergencies like a winter storm or flooding, drought, extreme heat and wildfires.

What they’ll look like

“Resilience hubs, which are intended to complement emergency response and operations, are trusted neighborhood spaces that strengthen community ties and provide basic needs when disasters strike,” according to the release.

A city spokesperson said they can be in city or county-owned buildings, or other private-owned buildings like churches, through partnerships with the city.

“While the early focus of the program has involved assessing City-owned and operated community facilities, such as recreation and activity centers, libraries, and neighborhood centers that could potentially serve as relief and assistance centers during extreme heat, flooding, or wildfire events, the Resilience Office is also looking to support community groups in equipping their community, church, and commercial spaces to serve as part of a future network of hubs,” the release reads.

Six pilot buildings will be in undetermined areas of east Austin, the release said. The city provided a map for potential focus areas.

What they’ll offer

“They can offer shelter, food and water, information, accessible bathrooms, cell phone charging, and meeting spaces. Additionally, during non-emergencies, Resilience Hubs help equitably enhance community resilience by offering resources and community-building activities year-round,” the release reads.

“Some of these locations are being evaluated for potential onsite generators, solar power, or battery storage for backup power in case of an outage, as well as making use of rainwater or potable water cisterns so they can operate independently and reliably to sustain operations during an extended power outage,” according to the release.

Where the resources will come from

“According to the audit: Following Winter Storm Uri, City Council approved $3 million in the City’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for two resilience hub pilot projects, which are expected to be completed within two years. Additionally, a formal community resilience plan was not implemented prior to Winter Storm Uri, even though Council directed City management to develop one in May 2020,” the release reads.

A city spokesperson also said about $522,000 was allocated in the 2022-2023 budget for partial funding for six positions to support resilience hubs.

You can find more about how to get involved in the conversation or ask if your group can help become a hub at this website.