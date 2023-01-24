AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation Department has announced a new payment option for people using paid, on-street parking in the city.

The City of Austin launched Monday its partnership with the Way.com app, which allows users to find area parking by searching their city or a specific location. From there, users can enter either the parking space number or their license plate number, vehicle information and the length of stay.

A Monday ATD release said this on-street parking access is in addition to off-street parking services also available through the app.

This app is an additional payment option overseen by the city. ATD also runs Park ATX, an account system where users can pay for parking in specific parking zones within the city.

An ATD spokesperson said Tuesday Way.com isn’t intended to replace the Park ATX app, and users can continue to use both options as payment methods.

A department spokesperson said they are aware of a “small number” of Park ATX app users who have had issues with the app, mainly through payment funding. The spokesperson added the city has worked with the app’s developer, Passport, to address those issues.

“There is no single source to the issue, as a majority of the problem tends to arise from user error (e.g. wrong card numbers entered, previously declined payment notifications),” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to KXAN. “There are some issues with the Apple Pay function for some users that Passport is aware of and making changes to fix those issues. The other payment options are still available if a user experiences issues with Apple Pay function in the Park ATX app.”

In addition to the two apps offered, residents can also pay with coins as well as credit and debit cards at pay stations.

And a forewarning for parking violators: Data from the Travis County Municipal Court reported more than 115,000 parking violations were issued during fiscal year 2021-22. As for the top parking violation spots in town, here’s a breakdown of the Travis County Municipal Court’s most cited locations: