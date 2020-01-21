Rodeo Austin unveils 2020 music lineup for 2-week concert series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin released most of its 2020 musical lineup Tuesday for the ProRodeo & Concert Series.

There’s a mix of acts for a variety of genres coming from several decades. Acts range from the boy-bands like 98 Degrees, to pop-rock band Neon Trees, to country stars Oak Ridge Boys, Carly Pearce and Jon Pardi.

The rodeo’s Dia del Vaquero is March 15, featuring La Energia Nortena.

The action in the dirt ramps up during the final week from March 26-28 with the Pro Rodeo playoffs and finals. Jon Pardi, Robert Earl Keen and Kevin Fowler are the featured musical acts.

This year’s rodeo kicks off March 13 with the Kick Open the Chutes – Party on the Dirt concert featuring country musicians Stoney LaRue and Josh Ward.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 starting Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at rodeoaustin.com. The Travis County Exposition Center in east Austin is once again the site for the two-week event.

Current 2020 Lineup