‘A new life’: Austin rings in National Adoption Month as pandemic impacts adoption levels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For Ava Smith, officially becoming her children’s adoptive mother marks a “final prayer” answered after a years-long journey.

“We have finally come to a closure of an old life, beginning a new life,” Smith said. “And a new beginning is always exciting. And that’s what these kids have waited for.”

With November marking National Adoption Month, 12 families will celebrate the next chapter of their lives and the finalization of their adoption efforts.

Nearly 4,600 children were adopted statewide during fiscal year 2020-2021, with 191 of them in Travis County. Currently, there are 2,902 children awaiting reunion with their permanent families and adoption homes, per a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services release.

“Family isn’t always about blood, and it’s not always what people are born into,” DFPS Adoption Prep Supervisor Lacy Vavra said in the release. “It’s about what you work for, and who you care for. Every family that we are celebrating this week and the hundreds who have adopted over the past year have worked very hard to become that.”

On Thursday morning, 20 children will reunite with 12 families, marking the culmination of their forever home search.

126th District Court Judge Aurora Martinez Jones said while she will miss seeing Smith’s two new children on a more regulated basis, she is excited for the life and journey each of them will now live under Smith’s custody.

“I’m so glad you have your brother and your mom and a wonderful support system with your family,” she said, adding to Smith: “You are one strong mama, so thank you so, so much.”