AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second year in a row, a report from Uber showed Austin is the most “forgetful city” in the US, leaving behind items in vehicles at higher rates than anyone else in the country. Go us!

The ride share company comes out with an Uber Lost & Found Index every year, breaking down cities and days when people are leaving stuff behind in Ubers, and reporting it. They also break down some of the weirdest items that people asked to have returned.

“Phones, wallets and keys topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items once again, but as we know, riders aren’t just leaving the essentials behind. Folks are forgetting everything from tins of caviar, to fingernail clippings, to Grandma’s teeth, to Bernie Sanders fanny packs and more,” the company wrote in a release.

Here’s a breakdown of the most forgetful cities and what’s being left behind.

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Phone / camera Wallet Keys Backpack / purse Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

Some unique lost items:

Some tater tots “It’s Boba Time” apron Foldable unicorn kid chair 500 grams of caviar Teeth A Buddha locket Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb “Life is tough but so are you” blanket A grass cutter and tree trimmer Metal leg

If you lose something in an Uber, the company says just go to “your trips” in the app, tap “find lost item” and follow the prompts. If it’s your phone you lost, and you can’t get to the app, you can chat with Uber here.