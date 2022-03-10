Austin ride-share drivers, customers brace as gas prices rise ahead of SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The recent rise in gasoline prices couldn’t come at a worse time for Austin ride-share drivers and customers looking forward to the in-person return of the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals on Friday.

“We need a little help,” said Wilson Cheum who drives full-time for Uber.

Cheum told KXAN that as a premium driver with a luxury vehicle, he’s hoping to make thousands of dollars over the duration of SXSW, but a lot of his money will back into his gas tank.

As independent contractors, Uber and Lyft drivers have to cover their own fuel costs.

“We know higher prices at the pump are a challenge, and we will continue to look at ways to help support drivers,” Uber told KXAN in a statement.

Lyft had similar words, saying, “We care deeply about the driver experience, and we’ve taken concrete steps to help, given rising gas prices.”

Both companies offer rewards apps to drivers, meant to get them cash back rewards on fuel purchases.

Uber said its number of drivers is holding steady, per data from the end of last month.

Alexandrea Ravenelle, a sociology professor and author of “Hustle and Gig,” said she believes the corporations could be doing more.

“Companies are not really helping out these drivers right now,” she told KXAN, adding she believes it’s only a matter of time before customers begin to feel the fuel price effects.

“If it’s not worthwhile for drivers to be driving, if they’re losing money on every ride, they will, in many cases, stop driving at least temporarily,” she said. “That is probably going to lead to surges for customers. It’s also going to lead to longer wait times.”