Austin restaurateurs convicted on charges of conspiracy and tax fraud

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pair of Texas restaurant owners were convicted in Austin Thursday by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy and tax fraud.

Michael and Cynthia Herman are the owners and operators of Cindy’s Hog Wild, Cindy’s Downtown, and Hasler’s Steakhouse. They were indicted on tax fraud in 2017 and accused of filing false corporate tax returns.

According to the indictment, between 2010 through 2012, the Hermans only filed corporate tax returns for the Del Valle location but the restaurant earnings at the two other locations were reported on the couple’s personal tax returns. Court documents show the couple filed false IRS forms from 2010-2012.

Evidence introduced during the trial showed that the Hermans skimmed cash from their establishments. A portion of their restaurants’ cash receipts was deposited into their business bank account and only that portion was entered onto their corporate and individual tax returns.

It was revealed that $570,000 of the Hermans’ income from across their restaurants was not deposited in their business bank accounts. Evidence also showed that the Hermans paid for personal expenses from the business account including a swimming pool and the salary for a household employee, according to documents.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for the Hermans. Both Michael and Cynthia face a maximum prison sentence of five years on their conspiracy charge and three years for each falsified tax return. Additionally, they face monetary penalties.