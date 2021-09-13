Austin restaurants help raise money for Louisiana fisherman affected by Hurricane Ida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday night, Austin restaurants teamed up to help fisherman affected by Hurricane Ida.

A benefit tasting event took place at Justine’s Secret House to raise money.

Adam Brick works for a seafood-based wholesale company in Central Texas. He helped organize the event.

Brick says many local restaurants work with a select group of fisherman in southwest Louisiana — many of whom lost their boats during Ida.

“All we’re trying to do is get the fisherman paid, so they can focus and make the right decisions on getting their boats back fishing. And they can focus on their families, and they can focus on doing the right things, and not worried about making a paycheck for the next couple of weeks or so,” said Brick.

Brick has also set up a GoFundMe for Austinites who would like to help.

So far, $2,100 has been raised online. The goal is $20,000.