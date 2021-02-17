Austin restaurants, businesses work together to provide food for people in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austin restaurants and businesses are partnering to provide Austinites in need with warm meals, according to a release from Deep Eddy Vodka.
It says the following restaurants will be providing meals and will have updated on their social media throughout the day:
- Southside Flying Pizza: On Wednesday, it has 350 pizzas to give out for free at its South Congress location at 2206 S Congress Ave. It says if people can walk there safely, just mention Deep Eddy Vodka to receive a free pizza per household. It asks people to not call as its system is overwhelmed.
- Lil’Doddy
- Old Thousand: On Wednesday, it has 200 free hot meals at its 1000 E 11th St. location to those who mention Deep Eddy Vodka. People can call (737) 222-6637 ext. 1 to get their order in. It’s open until 4 p.m.
- The Well
- Chilantro: On Wednesday, it has 400 rice bowls available at its Mueller location at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd #1460.
- Papa Jacks
- China Harbor
- OMGSquee
- Del Seton UT
Deep Eddy Vodka, Kendra Scott, Red Bull and Ranch Rider have pooled more than $30,000 to help pay for the meals. Deep Eddy will provide updates over the next few days on relief efforts on its Instagram. The release said businesses or restaurants that want to help out can email Jennie Wait at jwait@deepeddyvodka.com.