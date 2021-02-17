Austin restaurants, businesses work together to provide food for people in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austin restaurants and businesses are partnering to provide Austinites in need with warm meals, according to a release from Deep Eddy Vodka.

It says the following restaurants will be providing meals and will have updated on their social media throughout the day:

Southside Flying Pizza: On Wednesday, it has 350 pizzas to give out for free at its South Congress location at 2206 S Congress Ave. It says if people can walk there safely, just mention Deep Eddy Vodka to receive a free pizza per household. It asks people to not call as its system is overwhelmed.

Lil’Doddy

Old Thousand: On Wednesday, it has 200 free hot meals at its 1000 E 11th St. location to those who mention Deep Eddy Vodka. People can call (737) 222-6637 ext. 1 to get their order in. It’s open until 4 p.m.

The Well

Chilantro: On Wednesday, it has 400 rice bowls available at its Mueller location at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd #1460.

Papa Jacks

China Harbor

OMGSquee

Del Seton UT