Austin restaurants backtrack on COVID-19 vaccine requirement after contact with TABC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin restaurants Launderette and Fresa’s will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining after being contacted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Earlier this week, the two restaurants announced intentions to require vaccination proof at its restaurants but backtracked after communication with TABC.

TABC says managers at the Austin restaurants “weren’t aware of the full requirements of the law and immediately took steps to comply.” Launderette confirmed on its Instagram page vaccinations are not required, but guests are required to “wear masks indoors when not seated at a table.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 968 in June, which prohibits Texas businesses or government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports or any vaccine information from customers.

TABC posted an announcement Thursday, reminding businesses of the legislation. Businesses not in compliance could risk having liquor licenses or permits revoked.

“While the agency has not taken formal action against any businesses to date, we have requested to meet with representatives of businesses where potential noncompliance could be taking place. Our goal is to educate and inform, rather than penalize, these businesses,” TABC said in a statement to KXAN.