Austin Restaurant Weeks fundraiser returns Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Restaurant Weeks, the annual fundraiser benefiting Central Texas Food Bank, will begin Friday August 15 and run through September 2.

The fundraiser will feature prix fixe meals and drinks at over 100 Austin restaurants, bars and breweries.

A portion of the cost of each specially-priced offering at participating establishments will go directly to the Food Bank. Patrons aren’t directly solicited for donations and the proceeds help provide hundreds of thousands of meals to the one in seven Central Texans who are food insecure.

Participating venues will offer one or more of the following options during ARW:

A 2-3 course lunch or brunch priced at $20

A 3-4 course dinner priced at either $35 or $50

Cocktail specials

“Last year’s event helped raise more than half a million meals for the Central Texas Food Bank, and we’re excited to see what the community will raise this year to continue the fight against hunger,” said Lisa Huddleson, Director of Strategic Philanthropy at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the presenting sponsor of the fundraiser.

For a full list of participating establishments, click here.