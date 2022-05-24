AUSTIN (KXAN) — From brunch to barbecue, white tablecloth to food trucks, Texas is full of a variety of eateries for your taste buds.

Yelp released its list Monday of the top 100 places to eat in the state. The list was complied by user rankings, and an Austin restaurant came out on top.

Here’s how some Austin-area restaurants were ranked:

1. Paper Route Bakery – Austin

3. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes – Austin

4. Pontotoc Vineyard – Fredericksburg

15. La Ola Pop Shop – Kyle

20. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin

24. The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park

25. SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway

30. Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin

33. Vic & Al’s – Austin

Paper Route Bakery on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Paper Route Bakery on Yelp)

Grannys Tacos on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Errol M. on Yelp)

Paper Route Bakery on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/San Q. on Yelp)

Ceviche7 on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Ann S. on Yelp)

Grannys Tacos on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Rachel E. on Yelp)

Ceviche7 on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Jessica H. on Yelp)

Manolis Ice Cream on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Skyler B. on Yelp)

Manolis Ice Cream on Yelp’s 100 places to eat in Texas (Photo/Manolis on Yelp)

34. Jewboy Burgers – Austin

35. 1618 Asian Fusion – Austin

36. Granny’s Tacos – Austin

39. Scoop and Score – Cedar Park

53. Texas Coffee Traders – Austin

62. Pho Phong Luu – Austin

64. Santorini Cafe – Austin

67. Ceviche7 – Austin

75. Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin

78. Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos

81. Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ – Bee Cave

96. Try Hard Coffee Roasters – Austin

Did your favorite make the cut? View the full list.