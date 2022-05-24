AUSTIN (KXAN) — From brunch to barbecue, white tablecloth to food trucks, Texas is full of a variety of eateries for your taste buds.
Yelp released its list Monday of the top 100 places to eat in the state. The list was complied by user rankings, and an Austin restaurant came out on top.
Here’s how some Austin-area restaurants were ranked:
1. Paper Route Bakery – Austin
3. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes – Austin
4. Pontotoc Vineyard – Fredericksburg
15. La Ola Pop Shop – Kyle
20. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin
24. The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park
25. SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway
30. Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin
33. Vic & Al’s – Austin
34. Jewboy Burgers – Austin
35. 1618 Asian Fusion – Austin
36. Granny’s Tacos – Austin
39. Scoop and Score – Cedar Park
53. Texas Coffee Traders – Austin
62. Pho Phong Luu – Austin
64. Santorini Cafe – Austin
67. Ceviche7 – Austin
75. Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin
78. Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos
81. Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ – Bee Cave
96. Try Hard Coffee Roasters – Austin
Did your favorite make the cut? View the full list.