AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money.

Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.

“While most people would likely characterize their trip to the restroom as a fairly unremarkable experience, we at Cintas think it should be unforgettable!” said the contest information.

The bathrooms selected for the contest are either elegant, eclectic or quirky. The top 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

Eberly in south Austin competes for Best Bathroom in America title. (Photo/Cintas)

Eberly was picked for its design being a “nod to the bygone era when those bars were in vogue.” If you haven’t been, each stall has an illuminated old-school New York tavern vacancy light outside the door that turns off when you lock it. The restroom also includes images from Grammy-winning music photographer Alan Messer. Cintas also praised the restaurant for centering its design around a “cedar tavern bar brought in from New York City.”

You can vote now through August 31 for Eberly. The winner will be honored with a place in America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame, a restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.