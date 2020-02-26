Austin Resource Recovery removes 30 tons of trash from homeless camp near Cameron Road

AFD is fighting a fire at a homeless encampment on Anderson Lane between I-35 and Cameron Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Resource Recovery finished their cleanup of the homeless camp under U.S. Highway 183 near Cameron Road Wednesday.

Firefighters previously told KXAN that 50 people had been living under U.S 183 near Cameron Road. The frontage road here is East Anderson Lane. The site caught fire on Feb. 3 and then again on Feb. 20.

The cleanup began on Sunday causing lane closures on the frontage road between Blessing Avenue and Cameron Road for most of the week.

According to the Austin Resource Recovery, they were able to clean up an estimated 30 tons of trash. This is not a comprehensive number of the complete cleanup effort as ARR only focused on tires while other crews worked on the remainder of the encampment.