AUSTIN (KXAN) — The summer heat is impacting when your trash gets picked up.

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) said Wednesday it wants customers to place their bins at the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled collection day due to the heat.

The change will happen through the end of the summer.

This will allow ARR crews to collect recycling, composting, trash, large brush and bulk items one hour earlier.

“Actions like this allow ARR to continue to provide a safe working environment for its employees while delivering award-winning service to its more than 200,000 customers,” said ARR Director Ken Snipes in a press release. “We thank our operators for their hard work and our customers for making this necessary adjustment to protect our employees.”



ARR is also requiring its drivers to take four 15-minute rehydrate and rest breaks at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. if they are still collecting your trash. Normally, drivers take two rest breaks a day.

The City of Austin usually does not allow city vehicles to idle, but ARR drivers will be allowed to cool off in their vehicles during their four daily breaks.

ARR said customers can download the Austin Recycles app, available for iOS and Android, to get reminders about their collection day and time.