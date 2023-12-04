TX 750 Million Winners Circle 2053 (Photo courtesy: Texas Lottery)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin resident is $3 million richer after claiming a winning ticket they bought at a north Austin convenience store in a scratch-off lottery game.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “$750 Million Winner’s Circle.”

The ticket was purchased at a Texan Mart at 10401 N. Interstate 35, in Austin.

This was the 11th of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game, according to a release from the Texas Lottery. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes, per the release.