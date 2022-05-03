AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria, according to a lottery press release.

The ticket was bought at a store at 8523 Research Blvd. in north Austin.

This was the seventh of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, the release said.

The specific scratch-off game offers more than $381 million in total prizes. The winner elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.