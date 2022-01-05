Austin resident wins $1 million from scratch ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For one lucky Austin resident, a scratch-off lottery ticket lived up to its name of Instant Millionaire.

The Texas Lottery announced someone living in Austin won $1 million after purchasing one of those scratch tickets. This new millionaire is choosing to remain anonymous but bought the winning ticket in south Austin at the Ben White Shell located at 2125 W. Ben White Blvd.

The Texas Lottery labels this $1 million payout as a “second-tier prize” for this particular game, and others have uncovered it in the past. The lottery shared this was the 35th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the Instant Millionaire game are one in 3.20, the lottery said.

No one in Texas or the U.S. has still won the ballooning Powerball jackpot. As of Tuesday, the estimated prize rose to $610 million. The next drawing will happen at 9:59 p.m. CT Wednesday.