AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone is waking up Tuesday $5 million richer after cashing in a scratch lottery ticket here in Austin.

The Texas Lottery announced the state’s newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.

Unfortunately, the Texas Lottery shared this was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

According to data from the Texas Lottery Commission, this is the 16th largest lottery prize ever for an Austin resident.

The largest prize in Texas history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019. In total, four players have won more than $150 million, while the top 10 have all claimed more than $60 million.

Since the Texas Lottery’s introduction, 209 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,359 have won more than $1 million.