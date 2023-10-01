AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin recently released a demographic story map, which focused on age trends seen in Austin.

“The demographic story map offers quick facts, interactive map and dashboards, and analysis on the city’s greatest asset—its people,” the city said.

According to the city, the map analyzed 2020 Census data and focused on age trends, as well as how the changes varied for different communities within Austin.

“The Austin metro area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and the city of Austin is a major driver of that growth. The 2020 Census data shows that Austin’s growth has been substantial with only three U.S. cities (New York, NY, Houston, TX, and Fort Worth, TX) adding more growth during this timeframe,” the city said.

According to the report, Austin’s population was relatively young; however, it was aging rapidly.

The city said people 65 and older were the fastest-growing age group in Austin, and although the child population grew between 2010 and 2020, children now make up a smaller share of the total population.

“Population growth overall and among children took place along the edges of the city, whereas the older population grew fastest in West Austin,” the report said.

According to the report, the age distribution in Austin was heavily weighted by people of working age, especially those in their 20s and 30s.

Other findings from the report included:

East Austin has increasing shares of white older adults and decreasing shares of older Black and Hispanic people.

Growth in the child population was driven mostly by Asian children, in contrast with a decline among Black and Latino children.

We have a strong ratio of workers to children and older adults, giving Austin a strong economic stance.

The city said the report was part of a series, which would also include trends in housing, and families and households. The next report is expected to be out this fall.