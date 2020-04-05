Austin Regional Clinic experiencing delay in COVID-19 test results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Regional Clinic says there is currently a delay in test results for some of its patients potentially sick with COVID-19, according to ARC Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Manish Naik.

ARC says commercial labs have been overwhelmed by demand causing a snag in the system.

Those labs are now working to increase their capacity.

Because of the demand, ARC started sending samples to a different commercial lab Friday, March 27 while also exploring the possibility of doing their own in-house testing.

Clinic staff are calling patients who have not received their results to check on their health.

Dr. Naik wants to remind everyone whether or not you have a test, or if the test results are positive or negative, if you have the symptoms of COVID-19 you should act like you have it and follow the instructions of home care, home hygiene and self-isolation.

If you have mild symptoms of COVID-19, the best course of treatment in most cases is to stay at home and treat your symptoms with over the counter medications. A telemedicine visit with an ARC doctor is another convenient option. Here is what ARC doctors recommend: