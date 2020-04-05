Austin Regional Clinic experiencing delay in COVID-19 test results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Regional Clinic says there is currently a delay in test results for some of its patients potentially sick with COVID-19, according to ARC Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Manish Naik.
ARC says commercial labs have been overwhelmed by demand causing a snag in the system.
Those labs are now working to increase their capacity.
Because of the demand, ARC started sending samples to a different commercial lab Friday, March 27 while also exploring the possibility of doing their own in-house testing.
Clinic staff are calling patients who have not received their results to check on their health.
Dr. Naik wants to remind everyone whether or not you have a test, or if the test results are positive or negative, if you have the symptoms of COVID-19 you should act like you have it and follow the instructions of home care, home hygiene and self-isolation.
If you have mild symptoms of COVID-19, the best course of treatment in most cases is to stay at home and treat your symptoms with over the counter medications. A telemedicine visit with an ARC doctor is another convenient option. Here is what ARC doctors recommend:
- Continue self-isolation until fever is resolved for 72 hours AND symptoms are resolving AND it has been at least seven days since symptom onset.
- Take acetaminophen (Tylenol) for headache, body aches, fever and pain.
- Use the lowest amount of a drug that makes your fever get better as your body is working to fight the virus.
- Get plenty of rest.
- Stay well hydrated. Drink plenty of liquids including broth, tea or another warm beverage.
- Use cough drops or an over the counter cough suppressant as needed. (Ask the pharmacist what over-the-counter cough medicine is best for your cough. There any many options and your pharmacist can give you good advice).
- Honey has been shown to help decrease coughing at night. The adult dose is 2 teaspoons (10 ml) at bedtime.
- Avoid smoking to protect your lungs from infection.