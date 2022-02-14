Austin recycling pick-ups delayed due to winter storm, staff shortages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After suspending its recycling curbside pick-ups due to an ice storm Feb. 3-4, Austin Resource Recovery still hasn’t caught up completely with the customers they were forced to miss.

ARR does its recycling pick-ups every other week, and on top of having to skip that Thursday and Friday due to poor driving conditions, the city agency doesn’t have enough drivers and couldn’t make up for the missed pick-ups sooner than the next scheduled time — two weeks later.

Customers could have a month’s worth of recycling in their carts by the time ARR re-establishes its regular pick-up schedule.

ARR already suspended its bulk collection service starting Feb. 21 “until further notice” due to its staff shortage. It is in the midst of hiring both entry-level and experienced drivers to help fill roles, and it has increased pay for starting drivers to $17/hour.