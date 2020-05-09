Austin recommends businesses log customer activity for COVID-19 tracing

Store manager Natalie Hijazi temporarily closes off the entrance to a Pet Fair store inside The Woodlands Mall to help meet the current occupancy limits in in The Woodlands, Texas. The mall reopened Tuesday with increased health and safety measures in place.Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is recommending that businesses begin logging customer and employee activity to help trace cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Steve Adler issued an order on Friday recommending that all dine-in restaurants and businesses maintain an activity log, noting where customers sit and are served.

“Not mandatory, something we’re asking,” Adler said during a virtual press conference. “It just makes sense. If someone has an infection and they were in a place I was in, I’d want to know.”

While not mandatory, the recommendation does come with risk if a business chooses to not follow the city’s guidance. Austin Public Health has the authority to publicly announce infection locations.

Sam Demi, owner of Milano Cafe in Austin, said it has been difficult to adjust with the flurry of announcements at both the state and local level over the past month.

“It’s really confusing,” Demi told KXAN. “[The] governor says one, mayor says different, health department. Strict rules with this reopening.”

It’s one of many adjustments Demi and his family have had to make. He chose not to lay off any employees during the pandemic and said the business is barely holding on after more than a decade.

“We’re surviving,” Demi said.

Demi plans to comply with the latest guidance from the city but doesn’t know if customers will be comfortable sharing their personal information.