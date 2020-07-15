Austin receives $1.24 million in federal money for first responder overtime pay, other COVID-19 costs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will hand out $41 million in federal money to help cities and counties during the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced Wednesday.

The money is from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplmental Funding program, which is authorized by the Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.

$7 million will be given out in the first round of funding, Gov. Abbott says, and the City of Austin received $1.24 million. All cities in Central Texas to receive money are:

Austin, $1.24 million

Lakeway, $45,132

Manor, $40,404

Pflugerville, $22,169

San Antonio received the most money with $2.69 million.

The money can be used by local governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay, equipment and supplies that support teleworking, social distancing and personal protective gear, county jail costs associated with inmates’ medical needs and reimbursements for holding inmates waiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Gov. Abbott said. “This funding is a critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19.”