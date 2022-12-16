AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ranks among the top metropolitan centers for immigrant productivity and well-being, according to new research from the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

The researchers found that foreign-born people thrive in technology hubs, such as the Bay Area and Seattle, and tech and finance centers, like Austin and Raleigh.

There are 45 million immigrants living in the United States, 42 million of them living in metropolitan areas, according to the research.

“If immigrants are doing well in a city, it’s probably a high-opportunity place for newcomers in general. If they’re not, the city is on a troubling path,” the authors of the report wrote.

Many immigrants move to large metropolitan centers – such as Miami, the Bay Area or New York City – when they first arrive in the U.S.

The Austin Metropolitan ranks as the 20th most popular destination for foreign-born people to first move to from their counties. But in terms of where immigrants are settling after their initial destination — what the researchers call net inbound domestic migration — Austin ranks number nine.

“When immigrants move within the United States, they are disproportionately moving away from the large gateway metros on the coasts and into metros in the Sun Belt, Plains, and Mountain States – patterns similar to those among native-born people. Housing supply growth, affordability, and good homeownership opportunities plus quality-of-life factors powerfully predict domestic migration patterns among immigrants,” the author of the report explained.

The researchers found people are headed to the Live Music Capitol of the World for a few reasons.

Austin ranks among the top 25 metropolitan areas in the country for “productivity,” meaning foreign-born workers earn relatively high incomes based on their education and other demographic characteristics. The researchers attributed some of the success to Austin’s tech and finance hub status.

Also, Austin’s immigration population growth continues to boom. From 2010 to 2020, the number of foreign-born people living in the metropolitan area grew by 36%. For context, the City of Austin’s population grew by 21% during the same period.

Overall, Austin ranked 28 in the 100 largest metropolitan areas where immigrants are thriving best. The San Jose, Calif., metropolitan area ranked number one, while McAllen, Texas metropolitan area ranked in last place.