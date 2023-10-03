AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a new analysis by LinkedIn’s Economic graph team, Austin comes in at No. 2 for recent business-formation growth.

Hotspots for new entrepreneurs:

Atlanta Austin Seattle San Francisco Chicago Boston Miami-Fort Lauderdale New York City Los Angeles Denver

The report noted that those metros span all major time zones in the country.

“Austin, Texas (No. 2) and Chicago (No. 5) are standouts in the central U.S., while Denver (No. 10) is the Mountain time zone’s presence. On the West Coast, Seattle (No. 3), San Francisco (No. 4) and Los Angeles (No. 9) are leaders,” the report said.

George Anders, an author of the report, said a few years ago it seemed like fewer Americans wanted to start a business.

“From 2007 through 2018, only 1.1 of every 1,000 U.S. residents founded a business each year, down from a more robust 1.6 in 2005, according to the Kauffman Foundation,” Anders wrote.

However, he pointed out that the pandemic might have “rekindled people’s desires to run their own show.”

“Kauffman data shows that by 2021 (the most recent year available), the U.S. rate for starting one’s own business had rebounded to 1.5 per 1,000,” the report read.

The methodology

In this analysis, researchers ranked metros by the largest growth in their Company Formation Index from June to August 2023, compared with the same time in 2022.

“This index is the three-month average count of unique companies on LinkedIn, measured by the number of LinkedIn members who added a new founder position to their profile, indexed to the corresponding count in 2016. We include only LinkedIn members who added a founder position in the same month that the new job began,” the report said.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 10.