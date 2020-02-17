Austin ranked best state capital to live in, according to study

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is the best capital city in the country…according to a financial study.

A recently released WalletHub study compared all 50 state capital cities by specific indicators including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

The overall score ranked Austin as the best capital city to live in.

Austin ranked No. 1 in the “economic well-being rank” with the highest median household income of $67,938 which is 2.3 times higher than Hartford, Connecticut, the city with the lowest median household income.

The city’s lowest ranking came in “affordability” which was ranked No. 12.

Researchers also gave Austin high grades in the “Quality of Education & Health” and ‘Quality of Life” categories coming in respectively at No. 3 and No. 4.

The city received a No. 3 ranking in “Quality of Education & Health” which coincides with another set of rankings that featured the University of Texas.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked UT as the 34th best university in the world based on its “Best Global Universities” rankings. UT was the only Texas university to be ranked in the top 100.

In order to determine these rankings, researchers collected data and converted it into a points system. For example, on the ‘Quality of Life’ rankings, WalletHub looked at a variety of topics like mildness of weather and coffee shops per capita.

The data used to create the rankings were collected from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Yelp, TripAdvisor and WalletHub research.