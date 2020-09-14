Austin raising greens fees for municipal golf courses starting Oct. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Greens fees at Austin area golf courses are going up.

In a city memo from Austin Parks and Recreation Department Director Kimberley McNeeley to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council, fees at all courses part of GolfATX will increase at least 5% as part of the FY2020-21 Austin city budget authorized by the council.

The new fee schedule goes into effect Oct. 1.

The memo says Austin residents will still get a discount on rounds at member courses, $1 Monday-Thursday and $2 Friday-Sunday, and Grey Rock Golf Course in southwest Austin will give $5 off to residents.

Hancock Golf Course will continue to use a pay station, the memo said.

Grey Rock is the most expensive among local municipal courses. A round, plus cart rental and range balls, during the week (Monday-Thursday) at Grey Rock will now set golfers back $75, as opposed to $71. A weekend (Friday-Sunday) round with a cart and range balls will increase from $85 to $89.

Roy Kizer Golf Course’s fees for a weekday round will increase from $31 to $33 and will bump up on Fridays from $37 to $39. Saturday and Sunday rounds move from $40 to $42.

Fees increase by $2 at a group of three courses — Jimmy Clay, Morris Williams and Lions Municipal — for each part of the week. The new fee Monday-Thursday is $28, Friday is $30 and Saturday-Sunday is $32.

At Hancock, the new fee schedule for a round is $17 Monday-Thursday, $20 Friday and $22 Saturday-Sunday.

There are discounted rates from evening and sunset rounds at each course.