Austin Puppy Bowl: Green Bean helps KXAN’s David Yeomans with the forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The biggest sporting event of the year is finally here. The athletes are ready, and America will be watching.

We’re of course talking about the Austin Humane Society’s Puppy Bowl, which is taking place on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, one of the puppies gave a show-stopping appearance on KXAN News Today Saturday morning.

Green Bean, a six-week-old mixed breed, tried to eat anchor Jacqulyn Powell’s microphone – and even helped meteorologist David Yeomans with the weather forecast.

“If Green Bean is not adopted by the end of the day, I have lost faith in Austin’s pet community,” Yeomans told viewers, before planting a kiss on the puppy.

Appearing on the show along with Ericka Miller from the Austin Humane Society, Green Bean is one of the 41 puppies up for adoption at the Puppy Bowl.

He is neutered and microchipped, with up to date vaccinations – and Green Bean and his five brothers are all named after vegetables.

The Puppy Bowl takes place at the Austin Humane Society until 2 p.m., and then at Yard Bar on Burnet Road between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer and Kaxan will be there to help with the adoption drive.

And if adorable puppies running around isn’t your thing, you can tune in for Super Bowl LIV, which kicks off Sunday night.