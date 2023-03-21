The existing section of the MoKan Trail between Shady Lane and Springdale Road. (Courtesy: Austin Public Works)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is making progress on plans for expanding a new urban trail in east Austin. The city is now asking residents to weigh in on the project.

The MoKan Trail Preliminary Engineering Phase Virtual Open House, which launched Monday, debuts recommendations for the trail’s alignment and design features. The open house is available online in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The open house will end Sunday April 23.

Its focus is on six segments of the 0.75-mile trail extension between North Pleasant Valley Road and Springdale Road, each with unique design challenges and considerations.

Illustrated map of the project limits. Austin Public Works is currently seeking feedback on the red segment. (Courtesy: Austin Public Works)

Surveys in English and Spanish invite feedback on proposed design solutions for each segment and are included as part of the online open house.

“I’m pleased to see Austin’s Mobility Bond dollars put to work in east Austin,” District 3 Council Member José Velásquez said. “Investing in trails is crucial to meeting our City’s mobility goals for walking, biking and transit. We need residents to get involved to make this trail the best it can be.”

Residents will get the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback in-person to the MoKan Trail project team on the following dates:

Friday, March 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Flitch Coffee

Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Southern Walnut Creek Trail in Govalle Neighborhood Park

Saturday, April 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Austin Public Library Cepeda Branch (Spanish interpretation available at this date. Un intérprete de español estará disponible durante este hora.)

Wednesday, April 19 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Southern Walnut Creek Trail in Govalle Neighborhood Park

“It’s important to us to get the public involved early in the project process so they can provide meaningful input,” Austin Public Works Interim Director, James Snow said. “And we want to make every effort to meet people where they are, rather than ask them to come to us.”

According to Austin Public Works, once complete, the entire 1.5-mile MoKan Trail will connect an existing protected bike path on Pedernales Street to the Southern Walnut Creek Trail system. The trail will also connect to the Project Connect Green Line Pleasant Valley Transfer Station.

Austin Public Works’ Urban Trails Program is managing the project through all phases of design, construction, and inspection. Funding sources for the trail include the voter-approved 2020 Mobility Bond and $1 million in federal Community Project Funding secured by Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

Residents can learn more and subscribe for project updates at the project website: AustinTexas.gov/MoKanTrail.