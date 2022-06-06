AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s three central public safety departments gave a preview at preliminary, forecasted budget proposals for fiscal year 2022-23 during a public safety commission meeting Monday.

The Austin Police Department currently operates under a $443.1 million budget, with 1,809 sworn positions and roughly 559 civilian positions. A preliminary look at its FY23 forecasted budget outlined a possible $451.7 million budget that would feature 1,812 sworn positions and approximately 500 civilian positions.

The preliminary cost drivers for this forecasted budget increase are attributed to personnel expenses, including additional sworn positions and increased pension and insurance costs.

For Austin Fire Department, the department currently operates on a $219.4 million budget with 1,257 sworn positions, 143 civilian positions and 60 cadets. The FY23 forecasted model highlighted a potential budget of $228.7 million, featuring 1,258 sworn positions, 144 civilian positions and 60 cadets.

Austin-Travis County EMS currently runs on a $105.8 million budget, with 664 sworn and 82 civilian positions. Under early FY23 estimates, the department’s budget would increase $111 million, with 665 sworn and 81 civilian positions.

These are early estimates and not definitive, officials said. Austin City Council will adopt its FY23 budget this summer, with FY23 beginning Oct. 1.