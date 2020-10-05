Austin Public Safety Commission talks APD sexual assault evaluation, proposed HQ changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the October meeting of Austin’s Public Safety Commission Monday, commissioners are slated to discuss both the ongoing evaluation of how the Austin Police Department handles sexual assault cases and the proposed decommissioning of APD’s downtown headquarters.

Council first passed a resolution in early 2019, calling on the city manager to evaluate how sexual assaults are investigated and processed by looking at cases from the past seven years reported to APD.

Scheduled to speak about proposed reuse of the land at APD’s headquarters are Conor Kenny (who recently stepped down from his role as Chair of Austin’s Planning Commission), representatives from Austin’s LBGTQIA Community and representatives from housing and homelessness outreach groups.

In September, the commission heard ideas for what could replace the headquarters at the corner of East 8th Street and the Southbound I-35 Frontage Road.

As KXAN has noted in previous coverage, the idea of moving the police department’s headquarters has been tossed around for years as the building experienced issues with plumbing and asbestos.

During the process of approving the APD Budget this summer, as council members discussed ways to reimagine public safety funding, they also discussed proposals to use the headquarters property downtown for things like affordable housing or workforce development. Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan has been supportive of this idea and has suggested moving officers to open space in existing city buildings.

