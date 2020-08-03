Austin Public Safety Commission discussing city budget, domestic violence reports

Austin police officers stand guard outside the department’s headquarters on May 31, 2020 as protesters demonstrate from the sidewalk. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Public Safety Commission will discuss the city’s proposed budget, as well as domestic violence reports during the pandemic, at a virtual meeting Monday.

Monday’s meeting will be the first time the commission has met since June.

The Public Safety Commission is an appointed group who makes recommendations to Austin City Council on policies. The commission’s work is not to be confused with that of the similarly named Public Safety Committee — a recently formed subcommittee of the Austin City Council designed to help implement police reforms and racial justice measures recently approved. The Public Safety Commission will be receiving a presentation from the Public Safety Committee Monday to help the commission better understand the new work coming out of this council group.

As the city is embroiled in discussions about the city’s proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the public safety commission will also be hearing presentations on different facets of the proposed budget. Public input on this budget has been heavily focused on public safety and policing, with many people who have spoken out council meetings asking for more dollars to be diverted from the Austin Police Department and invested in other areas of public health and safety.

The commission will receive presentations from APD, Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Grassroots Leadership and the Austin EMS Association.

The public safety commission gets regular updates at each meeting from Austin’s SAFE Alliance, and during this particular meeting, the committee will receive an update from SAFE specifically on domestic violence reports during the pandemic.

The meeting will go from 3-5 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s website.

KXAN will be covering this meeting online and on air.