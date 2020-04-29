Austin Public Library will not open locations on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Library will not open any of its facilities Friday, despite having the go-ahead via Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive orders to do so.

Libraries leaders say they will open the library “when it can do so in a manner that does not jeopardize the health and safety of its employees and the community it serves.”

“With the help of the City of Austin and Austin Public Health and its partner agencies, Austin Public Library will continue to monitor public health recommendations as they pertain to reopening City facilities and develop its reopening plan,” communications officer Rachel Nguyen said.

Gov. Abbott gave the new orders Monday that allowed some businesses to begin reopening to the public. Along with libraries, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores could open at 25% capacity.