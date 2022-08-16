AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Library (APL) system said Monday it will open several locations on Sundays starting next month.

This will be the first time the library system is offering Sunday service since the pandemic began in 2020.

Starting Sept. 11, these six library locations will open on Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.:

“We are thrilled that we will be able to return to providing library services to the Austin community seven days a week,” APL Director Roosevelt Weeks said in a press release. “We know that many in the community appreciated the convenience of being able to access their libraries on Sundays, and I am pleased that we have the capacity to bring back this service.”

Before the pandemic closed in-person services, APL said several locations offered Sunday hours.

The system expanded service hours in March 2022 but did not bring back Sundays due to staffing shortages.

According to the APL, it prioritized filling vacancies as quickly as possible in order to restore Sunday services.

The APL offers a full list of its locations and hours on its website.