AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Public Library plans to hold a Passport Fair on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Downtown Austin.

According to the library’s website, the fair is for people to apply for a passport.

The library said it would accept walk-in applications until capacity is reached, so people are asked to arrive early.

The library asked that applicants bring the following:

Proof of US Citizenship (US birth certificate, US passport, US Record of Consular Birth Abroad)

Texas driver’s license, or other state-issued identification with supplemental identification

Completed form DS-11 Passport Application, unsigned and filled out in black ink or typed. It is available online. Please print single-sided. Please note, it will not do not accept Form DS-82.

Each application must have a check or money order.

The Austin Public Library Passport Acceptance Facility fee is $35 per application, payable by credit/debit card or check/money order to Austin Public Library.

We take photos for a fee of $12.

Minors 15 years and younger must have both parents/guardians present. Minors 16-17 years old need at least one parent. Birth certificates are also used to establish a parental relationship for all minors.

Information about the Austin Public Library Passport Fair on July 3, 2023. (Courtesy: Austin Public Library)

The form DS-11 Passport Application must be completed in black ink (blue ink is not acceptable) and free from mistakes, strike-throughs, or corrections, according to the Library. We recommend arriving at Central with it already filled out.