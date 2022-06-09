AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Public Library is hosting a series of free events during the summer to celebrate the freedom to read.

The “Banned Camp” series lasts throughout the summer, and it will have author events, story times, book clubs and more. The events will be hosted at Austin Public Library locations, virtually and at other locations throughout the city, according to a news release from the library.



“Books take us on adventures, offer us new perspectives and ideas, and sometimes push us out of our comfort zones,” Meghan Goel, a children’s book buyer & programming director at BookPeople, said. “They are multifaceted and not easily reduced to soundbites or headlines. That is what makes it so exciting and rewarding to be a reader!”



More information about Banned Camp events is available here.